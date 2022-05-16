Guwahati: Massive Drive Against Burmese Cigarettes Underway

The Government Railway Police (GRP) seized a massive consignment of illegal Burmese cigarettes worth lakhs on Monday from Kamakhya station in Guwahati.
Two people were also taken into custody by the railway police in connection with the incident, on charges of smuggling.
They were taken in for questioning and based on their confessions, the GRP along with Fancy Bazaar police conducted raids in that area.
The raids were conducted jointly in the nooks and corners of the Fancy Bazaar area. They searched a store named Pokhraj and two others in the area from which another huge cache of illegal cigarettes were seized.
The search operation turned up Burmese cigarettes worth lakhs from the stores. Six people were also detained during the operation.
Meanwhile, in yet another seizure, the joint team recovered cigarettes worth approximately Rs 2 lakhs from the warehouse of one Ashok Kumar Jain.
According to reports, the cigarettes are smuggled in to Fancy Bazaar from Myanmar. Peddlers then smuggle them across the Northeast and as far as Siliguri in West Bengal.
Meanwhile, officials informed that raids were still underway in one of the most intensive drives against illegally smuggled cigarettes.
Police are reportedly taking the confessions of every accused in the case from which new facts are coming to light. Officials also informed that more seizures were likely.