Guwahati: Massive Drive Against Burmese Cigarettes Underway

The Government Railway Police (GRP) seized a massive consignment of illegal Burmese cigarettes worth lakhs on Monday from Kamakhya station in Guwahati.

Two people were also taken into custody by the railway police in connection with the incident, on charges of smuggling.

They were taken in for questioning and based on their confessions, the GRP along with Fancy Bazaar police conducted raids in that area.

The raids were conducted jointly in the nooks and corners of the Fancy Bazaar area. They searched a store named Pokhraj and two others in the area from which another huge cache of illegal cigarettes were seized.

The search operation turned up Burmese cigarettes worth lakhs from the stores. Six people were also detained during the operation.