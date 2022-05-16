Chinese Army Building Infrastructure Along Arunachal Border

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is building infrastructure across the international border in Arunachal Pradesh, according to the Indian army’s eastern command.

However, Lieutenant General R P Kalita, the general officer commanding in-chief of the Eastern Command said that the Indian side is also continuously upgrading its infrastructure and capabilities to deal with any situation that may arise.

Speaking at a press conference in Guwahati, he said, “Across the Line of Actual Control in Tibet region, a lot of infrastructure development is going on. The other side is constantly upgrading their road, rail and air connectivity so that they are in a better position to respond to a situation or mobilise forces.”