Chinese Army Building Infrastructure Along Arunachal Border

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is building infrastructure across the international border in Arunachal Pradesh, according to the Indian army’s eastern command.
However, Lieutenant General R P Kalita, the general officer commanding in-chief of the Eastern Command said that the Indian side is also continuously upgrading its infrastructure and capabilities to deal with any situation that may arise.
Speaking at a press conference in Guwahati, he said, “Across the Line of Actual Control in Tibet region, a lot of infrastructure development is going on. The other side is constantly upgrading their road, rail and air connectivity so that they are in a better position to respond to a situation or mobilise forces.”
According to Kalita, the Chinese have built border villages along the LAC that can be used for dual purposes.
He said, “We are continuously monitoring the situation. We are also upgrading our infrastructure and capabilities as well as the mechanism to handle the situation. These have put us in a robust position.”
Meanwhile, the chief of the Eastern Command acknowledged that the terrain and the inclement weather conditions have been the main hindrances in enhancing capabilities and infrastructure in the forward locations.
He further asserted that the Indian army was prepared for high level operations.