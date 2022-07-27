Guwahati: Massive Drugs Consignment Seized, 3 Held From Railway Station

Railway police seized massive quantities of narcotics from Guwahati Railway Station on Wednesday in a major bust.
According to reports, Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel deployed at the railway station in Guwahati seized drugs and foreign cigarettes in the operation.
Officials informed that as much as 700 grams of morphine, a type of opioid, and foreign cigarettes.
In addition, police said that a total of three smugglers were arrested in the operation, two of them for smuggling morphine and another in possession of cigarettes.
The seized drugs are believed to be worth approximately Rs 60 lakhs in the international markets, they said.
Police further informed that the seizures were made from a northbound Rajdhani Express.