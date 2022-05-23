Guwahati: Mayor Says Monthly Tariff For Garbage Collection To Be Hiked

Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Mayor Mrigen Sarania on Monday informed about a rise in monthly fees for garbage collection in the city.
The mayor and deputy mayor of Guwahati today visited several areas of the city conducting an inspection of municipality employees.
According to reports, Mayor Sarania accompanied by Deputy Mayor Smita Roy conducted an inspection of the works done at various areas near the Uzan Bazar locality of Guwahati.
Addressing the media, Mayor Mrigen Sarania informed about a rise in fees for garbage collection.
He said, “The monthly tariff for garbage collection in Guwahati will be hiked from the month of June. It will be raised from Rs 30 to Rs 50 per month.”
“The hike in the monthly garbage collection rates will be done for the first time in around 14 years,” he added.
The Mayor then said, “Non-governmental organizations will get the responsibility for cleaning the city from the first week of June.”
Speaking further on the inspection, Mayor Sarania said, "The employees, around 80-90 of them are supposed to arrive to duty by 7 am. We divide them ward-wise for better efficiency."
"But today it is evident that they come late to duty. They come at around 10 am for duty which is unacceptable," he added.
The Mayor further said, "Since it is labour intensive job, we can accomodate maybe two-hour gaps for them, but anything more than that is unacceptable."
He also warned the contractors who supply labourers to the GMC saying, "All of our workforce are supplied by labourers. I would like to warn them that such behavior will not be entertained."