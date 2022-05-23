Guwahati: Mayor Says Monthly Tariff For Garbage Collection To Be Hiked

Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Mayor Mrigen Sarania on Monday informed about a rise in monthly fees for garbage collection in the city.

The mayor and deputy mayor of Guwahati today visited several areas of the city conducting an inspection of municipality employees.

According to reports, Mayor Sarania accompanied by Deputy Mayor Smita Roy conducted an inspection of the works done at various areas near the Uzan Bazar locality of Guwahati.

Addressing the media, Mayor Mrigen Sarania informed about a rise in fees for garbage collection.

He said, “The monthly tariff for garbage collection in Guwahati will be hiked from the month of June. It will be raised from Rs 30 to Rs 50 per month.”

“The hike in the monthly garbage collection rates will be done for the first time in around 14 years,” he added.