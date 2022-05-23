Batadrava Violence: New Facts Come To Light

New facts have come to light on Monday in the Batadrava incident of violence with police officials claiming that there was a deliberate attempt to burn down the documents and files in the police station.
According to the police, prior to the torching of the police station, a group of people was seen setting the files containing important documents on fire.
An infamous drug lord, identified as one Lalu from Dhing in Assam was seen in a video pelting stones at the police station, informed police.
According to reports, he is a mastermind of the drug nexus in Dhing in the Nagaon district of Assam. He was identified from a video footage of the incidents of violence that took place in Batadrava on Saturday.
However, police informed that Lalu is still on the run and efforts are on to nab him.
Meanwhile, police arrested another accused in the incident after having identified him from footage of the incident.
He has been identified as Sultan Ali, a resident of Salaguri village in Dhing.
Police informed that he has been detained for questioning, while further investigations are on to nab other culprits of the incident.
It may be noted that the DGP of Assam Police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta had mentioned the possibility of involvement of miscreants in setting fire to the Batadrava police station.
In a long post on social media, the DGP had said that justice will be served in the matter. The violence was a result of miscreants adding fuel to fire after the custodial death of a person.
Since then, the station in-charge of the Batadrava Police Station, Kumud Gogoi has been placed under suspension and all the police staff were transferred as a part of disciplinary action.
The situation turned volatile in Batadrava after one person died in police custody on Saturday.
The deceased had been identified as Safiqul Islam, a resident of Salonabari in Dhing.
According to allegations made by the locals, Safiqul was beaten to death in police custody after he had refused to pay the bribe demanded by officials of the police station.
The officials reportedly demanded an amount of Rs 10,000, a duck and a chicken from Safiqul’s family for his release.