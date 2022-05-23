Batadrava Violence: New Facts Come To Light

New facts have come to light on Monday in the Batadrava incident of violence with police officials claiming that there was a deliberate attempt to burn down the documents and files in the police station.

According to the police, prior to the torching of the police station, a group of people was seen setting the files containing important documents on fire.

An infamous drug lord, identified as one Lalu from Dhing in Assam was seen in a video pelting stones at the police station, informed police.

According to reports, he is a mastermind of the drug nexus in Dhing in the Nagaon district of Assam. He was identified from a video footage of the incidents of violence that took place in Batadrava on Saturday.

However, police informed that Lalu is still on the run and efforts are on to nab him.

Meanwhile, police arrested another accused in the incident after having identified him from footage of the incident.

He has been identified as Sultan Ali, a resident of Salaguri village in Dhing.

Police informed that he has been detained for questioning, while further investigations are on to nab other culprits of the incident.