Bihar: 8 Labourers Killed In Road Mishap

As many as eight people were killed on Monday in a road accident in Jalagarh in the Purnia district of Bihar.

According to reports, eight people, all labourers, were travelling on a truck when it overturned after the driver lost control.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla condoled the loss of lives in the incident. He took to Twitter to express grief over their demise.

He wrote, “The loss of lives in a road accident in Jalalgarh, Purnia (Bihar) is very sad. May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss. My sympathies are with the families of the victims. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”