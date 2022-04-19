Guwahati: Meghalaya Man Arrested With Rs 7 Lakhs Worth Fake Notes

Guwahati police on Tuesday seized Rs 7 lakhs worth fake currency and arrested one man from Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in the city.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted an operation in which the man was arrested. He is a resident of Tura in neighbouring Meghalaya, informed police.

Police said that the accused was about to leave Guwahati and head to Tura from ISBT, but he was nabbed before his bus left the terminus.

A search of his belongings revealed the Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) worth around Rs 7 lakhs, the police informed.

Police then took the person into custody. He has been identified as Kinder M Sangma. According to reports, he had purchased the currency notes from another person in Guwahati.