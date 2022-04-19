Guwahati: Meghalaya Man Arrested With Rs 7 Lakhs Worth Fake Notes

Guwahati police on Tuesday seized Rs 7 lakhs worth fake currency and arrested one man from Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in the city.
Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted an operation in which the man was arrested. He is a resident of Tura in neighbouring Meghalaya, informed police.
Police said that the accused was about to leave Guwahati and head to Tura from ISBT, but he was nabbed before his bus left the terminus.
A search of his belongings revealed the Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) worth around Rs 7 lakhs, the police informed.
Police then took the person into custody. He has been identified as Kinder M Sangma. According to reports, he had purchased the currency notes from another person in Guwahati.
Meanwhile, police suspect that Sangma is a part of an international syndicate of fake currency smugglers. He had reportedly paid Rs 3 lakhs to purchase the fake notes.
Notably, Sangma is yet to name the other individual involved in the operation during interrogation by police.
A probe into the matter has been launched by the police as they try to track down others involved in the racket.
Taking to Twitter, Guwahati police wrote, "A WGPD team from Gorchuk PS arrested one Kinder M Sangma of South Garo Hills, Meghalaya with FICN worth ₹7 lakhs at ISBT today. Further investigation is on and legal action has been initiated."