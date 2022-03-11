Assam Govt & SIDBOI Join Hands To Promote Startups

The government of Assam and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBOI) on Thursday decided to develop joint fund to promote startup entrepreneurs in the state.
The decision was taken on Thursday in Guwahati during a meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister of State for Finance Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, officials of both central and state government, Director of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, faculty of Gauhati University and start-up entrepreneurs, reported ANI.
Image: Twitter/ Himanta Biswa Sarma
CM Sarma was quoted by ANI as saying, “We are also planning to set up mid-level start-up infra in colleges and universities.”
The CM also said that both the state government and SIDBOI had stressed on the need to expand IIT’s role in leading the way for other institutions to boost the startup sector.
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier addressed a post-budget interaction session in Guwahati with the stakeholders from Assam’s trade and industry and other parts of the Northeastern region.
Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma wrote, “Glad to have attended an interactive session to discuss ways to develop start-up ecosystem in Assam, along with Hon Fin Min Smt @nsitharaman; Hon MoS Sri @DrBhagwatKarad; Central & State Govt officials; Dir @IITGuwahati; faculty of Ghy Univ & start-up entrepreneurs in Guwahati.”
