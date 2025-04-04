Guwahati: Missing Hatigaon Girl Reappears with Explosive Allegations

In a dramatic twist to a missing person case in Hatigaon, the young girl reported missing appeared, shedding a new light on the situation. Aminul Khan who had initially gone to the Hatigaon Police Station to file the missing report of his niece who has been missing since Eid , ended up getting beaten by the Sub Inspector, Jewel Das.

According to the police sources, the girl appeared at the station on her own this morning and revealed that she had fled to a friend’s house in order to avoid being married off to her so-called maternal-uncle, whom she claimed to have had physical relationship with her.

She further alleged that her mother had financial dealings and other personal ties with Aminul Khan. Currently, he is under arrest. The young girl is being sent for medical checkups related to her health.

The case has sparked a stir in the Hatigaon area as investigations continue.