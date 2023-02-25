Guwahati Murder: Police Find Only Plastic Bag As Probe Continues

Only one plastic wrapping was uncovered on Saturday after day-long search operations in Meghalaya in connection with the double-murder in Guwahati.
As per reports, an investigation team had left for Dawki and Cherrapunji along with the three accused to recover parts of the bodies that had been dumped off following the spine chilling murder in Guwahati’s Noonmati area.
However, the police team along with prime accused Bondona Kalita and her two accomplices Dhanjit Deka and Arup Deka that had left for neighbouring state Meghalaya where the trio had allegedly dumped the chopped body parts of the two victims, were only able to recover a plastic cover that had been used to wrap the body parts.
After day-long search operations, the police team and the accused returned to Guwahati and further investigations will be continued the tomorrow.
On February 20, a shocking murder akin to the Shraddha Walkar case came to the fore in Guwahati where Bondona Kalita had been accused to have killed her husband and mother-in-law, dismember the bodies and stuff the parts in a refrigerator.
According to initial reports, the murder took place in Guwahati’s Noonmati locality. The murder is thought to have been the result of an extra-marital relationship that the accused woman had with another man.
Having committed the murder, the accused had cut the bodies of the two victims and stuffed the parts inside a refrigerator, reports stated. Three days after the murder, the bodies were dumped in Meghalaya.
The prime accused in the matter, Bondona Kalita committed the murder along with her lover and another friend. They ganged up to viciously murder her husband Amarjyoti Dey and mother-in-law Shankari Dey.
It may be noted that the mother-son duo, the victims in the case, were reported missing since August last year. Following the arrest of Bondona Kalita, the spine-chilling murder case came to the fore.
Further investigations revealed that Bondona Kalita had lodged a missing complaint of her husband and mother-in-law with the police last year, based on which she had been questioned when she at first revealed about the murder.
Later on, she also tried to derail the investigation by changing her statements, police said.