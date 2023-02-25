Guwahati Murder: Police Find Only Plastic Bag As Probe Continues

Only one plastic wrapping was uncovered on Saturday after day-long search operations in Meghalaya in connection with the double-murder in Guwahati.

As per reports, an investigation team had left for Dawki and Cherrapunji along with the three accused to recover parts of the bodies that had been dumped off following the spine chilling murder in Guwahati’s Noonmati area.

However, the police team along with prime accused Bondona Kalita and her two accomplices Dhanjit Deka and Arup Deka that had left for neighbouring state Meghalaya where the trio had allegedly dumped the chopped body parts of the two victims, were only able to recover a plastic cover that had been used to wrap the body parts.

After day-long search operations, the police team and the accused returned to Guwahati and further investigations will be continued the tomorrow.

On February 20, a shocking murder akin to the Shraddha Walkar case came to the fore in Guwahati where Bondona Kalita had been accused to have killed her husband and mother-in-law, dismember the bodies and stuff the parts in a refrigerator.