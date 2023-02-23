Guwahati Murder: Killed Husband After He Killed Own Mother, Claims Bondona

In a new revelation in the twin murder case in Guwahati, it has now come to the fore that main accused Bondona Kalita killed her husband Amarjyoti Dey, after he had killed his own mother Shankari Dey, the other victim in the case.

As per reports, this new angle in the Guwahati murder case was revealed by Nirmalya Dey, based on whose complaint, the investigation into the incident had been initiated by the police.

According to Nirmalya Dey, the nephew of victim Shankari Dey, Bondona Kalita had mentioned that she killed her husband after he had killed his own mother. This brings forward another twist in the tragic tale that has shocked the entire state.

Moreover, it is also contradictory to what prime accused Bondona Kalita had confessed to the Guwahati police in the beginning of the investigation. Guwahati Police were granted the custody of Kalita for another six days and the probe into the sensational murder case is expected to pick up pace.

At the moment, Guwahati police suspect that this to be an attempt to sabotage the probe and derail the police’s line of investigation as Bondona Kalita had herself confessed to have committed the two murders earlier to the police.

According to the new revelation, Bondona Kalita only murdered her husband Amarjyoti Dey in anguish over the death of her mother-in-law Shankari Dey.