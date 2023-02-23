Guwahati Murder: Killed Husband After He Killed Own Mother, Claims Bondona

In a new revelation in the twin murder case in Guwahati, it has now come to the fore that main accused Bondona Kalita killed her husband Amarjyoti Dey, after he had killed his own mother Shankari Dey, the other victim in the case.
As per reports, this new angle in the Guwahati murder case was revealed by Nirmalya Dey, based on whose complaint, the investigation into the incident had been initiated by the police.
According to Nirmalya Dey, the nephew of victim Shankari Dey, Bondona Kalita had mentioned that she killed her husband after he had killed his own mother. This brings forward another twist in the tragic tale that has shocked the entire state.
Moreover, it is also contradictory to what prime accused Bondona Kalita had confessed to the Guwahati police in the beginning of the investigation. Guwahati Police were granted the custody of Kalita for another six days and the probe into the sensational murder case is expected to pick up pace.
At the moment, Guwahati police suspect that this to be an attempt to sabotage the probe and derail the police’s line of investigation as Bondona Kalita had herself confessed to have committed the two murders earlier to the police.
According to the new revelation, Bondona Kalita only murdered her husband Amarjyoti Dey in anguish over the death of her mother-in-law Shankari Dey.
Bondona alleged that Amarjyoti had killed his own mother in July and this had pained her leading her to murder Amarjyoti later in August, last year.
It may be noted that this is not the first time Bondona Kalita has tried to mislead the investigation. On Tuesday, Bondona Kalita suddenly fell ill while she was taken to Dawki in Meghalaya to search for the missing parts of her husband and mother-in-law’s body.
She had to be immediately rushed back to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati as a result causing a delay to the investigation. Yesterday, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court sent Bondona Kalita, the prime accused in the murder, to police custody for another six days.
She was produced before the CJM court in connection to the twin cold-blooded murder in Guwahati and the police had sought her custody for seven days. This was after Bondona had been sent to four-day police custody which ended yesterday before she was again remanded for another six days.
On February 19, the shocking Shraddha Walkar-like twin murder case in Guwahati emerged where prime accused Bondona Kalita allegedly killed her husband and mother-in-law, dismembered the bodies and kept the parts in a refrigerator for three days before disposing them in Meghalaya. She was not alone in the act and had two accomplices, Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka, who were also arrested.