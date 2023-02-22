Guwahati Murder Case: New Twist As Neighbour Goes Missing

In yet another twist to the twin murder case that has rocked Guwahati, police on Wednesday found that one of the neighbours staying on rent in the house of prime accused Bondona Kalita, has been missing under mysterious circumstances.
This comes after the Shraddha Walkar-like murder case in Guwahati’s Noonmati area shocked the people of Assam. In connection with the murder case, a team of forensic experts arrived at the residence of Bondona Kalita, where the murder took place.
The forensic team came looking for evidence related to the murder incident. They were accompanied by a team of Guwahati Police officials as well. During the course of investigation at the scene of the crime, police came to know of the mysterious disappearance of the one of the tenants who had rented a space from the prime accused Bondona Kalita.
According to Guwahati Police, the student, who was living on rent there, has been missing for the past five days. These facts are sure to add a new angle to the investigation of the double murder of Amarjyoti Dey, husband of Bondona Kalita and mother-in-law Shankari Dey.
Meanwhile, the forensic team gathered the required samples and left from the scene. Guwahati Police has already launched a probe into the disappearance of the student.
It may be noted that on February 19, a gruesome double murder in Guwahati came to the fore after police interrogated the prime accused in the matter.
During interrogation, Bondona Kalita, the accused revealed to the police that she had killed her husband Amarjyoti Dey and her mother-in-law Shaknari Dey along with two accomplices. Having committed the murder, the trio went on to chop the bodies into smaller pieces and stuff them in a refrigerator for three days.
It also came to the fore that the incident took place last year and having killed her husband and mother-in-law, Bondona Kalita had reached the police to file a missing complaint.
The accused then went on to dispose the body parts across neighbouring state Meghalaya. Later as the details of the murder came to the fore, police arrested all three involved and took them to Meghalaya where they were able to recover parts of the husband’s body.
Initially, police believe that the motive behind the murder was illicit relations that the accused Bondona Kalita had with other men outside of her marriage. This was also corroborated by the neighbours who mentioned spotting her with other men frequently.