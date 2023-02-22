Guwahati Murder Case: New Twist As Neighbour Goes Missing

In yet another twist to the twin murder case that has rocked Guwahati, police on Wednesday found that one of the neighbours staying on rent in the house of prime accused Bondona Kalita, has been missing under mysterious circumstances.

This comes after the Shraddha Walkar-like murder case in Guwahati’s Noonmati area shocked the people of Assam. In connection with the murder case, a team of forensic experts arrived at the residence of Bondona Kalita, where the murder took place.

The forensic team came looking for evidence related to the murder incident. They were accompanied by a team of Guwahati Police officials as well. During the course of investigation at the scene of the crime, police came to know of the mysterious disappearance of the one of the tenants who had rented a space from the prime accused Bondona Kalita.

According to Guwahati Police, the student, who was living on rent there, has been missing for the past five days. These facts are sure to add a new angle to the investigation of the double murder of Amarjyoti Dey, husband of Bondona Kalita and mother-in-law Shankari Dey.

Meanwhile, the forensic team gathered the required samples and left from the scene. Guwahati Police has already launched a probe into the disappearance of the student.