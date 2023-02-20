Guwahati Murder Case: Disposed Body Parts Recovered In Meghalaya

In an update in the Shraddha Walkar like murder case that took place in Guwahati, the police have now recovered the body parts of the victims that been disposed off by the accused in Meghalaya.

According to reports, Meghalaya Police confirmed that the body parts of the murder case were located near Wei Sawdong Falls in the state’s Cherrapunji.

Investigating the murder case, a team of Assam Police personnel reached the spot and initiated a recovery operation after which a bag containing the body parts were recovered. The operation was assisted by Meghalaya’s Sohra Police, reports mentioned.

In further information in regards to the murder case, it has now come to the fore that the two accomplices of Bondona Kalita, Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka are also residents of Guwahati. While Arup Deka resided in Guwahati’s Khanapara, Dhanjit Deka is a resident of Narengi locality.

Moreover, the vehicle used by the culprits to dispose the body parts after the murder has been identified as a ‘Hyundai XCENT’ vehicle, according to information from the police. The car had registration number AS 01 JC 5795.