Guwahati Murder Case: Prime Accused's Accomplices Produced Before Court

Guwahati Police on Monday produced the two accomplices Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka in the Shraddha Walkar-like murder before the court.

Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka were accomplices of main accused Bondona Kalita in the spine-chilling murder case that has left citizens of Guwahati in shock.

According to reports, the police are seeking their custody for a period of 10 days. Meanwhile, Bondona Kalita, the prime accused in murder case in Guwahati had been produced before the court on Sunday.

On the other hand, during her interrogation, Bondona Kalita reportedly confessed that the two accomplices had lied on her behest and committed the murder.

Furthermore, police officials informed that she confessed to having committed the murder herself and later chopping the bodies and disposing them.

According to initial reports today, the murder took place in Guwahati’s Noonmati locality and came to the fore on Sunday. The murder is thought to have been the result of an extra-marital relationship that the accused woman had with another man.

Having committed the murder, the accused had chopped the bodies of the two victims and stuffed the parts inside a refrigerator, reports stated. Three days after the murder, the bodies were dumped in Meghalaya.