Guwahati Murder Case: Prime Accused's Accomplices Produced Before Court

Guwahati Police on Monday produced the two accomplices Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka in the Shraddha Walkar-like murder before the court.
Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka were accomplices of main accused Bondona Kalita in the spine-chilling murder case that has left citizens of Guwahati in shock.
According to reports, the police are seeking their custody for a period of 10 days. Meanwhile, Bondona Kalita, the prime accused in murder case in Guwahati had been produced before the court on Sunday.
On the other hand, during her interrogation, Bondona Kalita reportedly confessed that the two accomplices had lied on her behest and committed the murder.
Furthermore, police officials informed that she confessed to having committed the murder herself and later chopping the bodies and disposing them.
According to initial reports today, the murder took place in Guwahati’s Noonmati locality and came to the fore on Sunday. The murder is thought to have been the result of an extra-marital relationship that the accused woman had with another man.
Having committed the murder, the accused had chopped the bodies of the two victims and stuffed the parts inside a refrigerator, reports stated. Three days after the murder, the bodies were dumped in Meghalaya.
The prime accused in the matter, Bondona Kalita committed the murder along with her lover and another friend. They ganged up to viciously murder her husband Amarjyoti Dey and mother-in-law Shankari Dey.
The accomplices of Bondona Kalita, who helped her in committing the murder have been identified as Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka. They helped in killing the two and later in disposing off the bodies.
Meanwhile, the police have now recovered the body parts of the victims that had been disposed by the accused after commmitting the murder, in Meghalaya.
According to reports, Meghalaya Police confirmed that the body parts in connection with the murder case were located near Wei Sawdong Falls in the state’s Cherrapunji.
Investigating the murder case, a team of Assam Police personnel reached the spot and initiated a recovery operation after which a bag containing the body parts were recovered. The operation was assisted by Meghalaya’s Sohra Police, reports mentioned.