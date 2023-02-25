Guwahati Murder Case: Search Ops in Dawki, No Body Parts Recovered So Far

The Guwahati Police on Saturday launched search operations in Meghalaya’s Dawki to recover body parts of the deceased persons in the gruesome twin-murder case of Noonmati.

Bondona Kalita, the prime accused in the bone-chilling twin murder case along with her two accomplices Arup Deka and Dhanti Deka were taken to Dawki to carry out search operations this morning. The trio was accompanied by a huge police force.

Upon reaching Dawki, the police searched at all probable locations pointed out by the trio. Even after prolonged search operations, the police failed to recover any body parts.

However, the police recovered a plastic that had wrapped the chopped body parts.

Currently, a search drive is underway at the location where several missing parts of the remains of deceased Amarjyoti Dey was recovered earlier.

Early this morning, Bondona was shifted to the Noonmati police station. She was under the custody of All Women Police Station in Panbazar.

On Friday, the machete used in the murder case was sent for forensic report. The Guwahati police retrieved the sharp machete from Bondajan beel during search operations launched on Thursday.

According to reports, the three defendants, Bondona Kalita, Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka, were interrogated for an hour at the Noonmati Police Station before heading towards Bondajan beel for the search operation.