Guwahati Murder Case: Search Ops in Dawki, No Body Parts Recovered So Far

The Guwahati Police on Saturday launched search operations in Meghalaya’s Dawki to recover body parts of the deceased persons in the gruesome twin-murder case of Noonmati.
Bondona Kalita, the prime accused in the bone-chilling twin murder case along with her two accomplices Arup Deka and Dhanti Deka were taken to Dawki to carry out search operations this morning. The trio was accompanied by a huge police force.
Upon reaching Dawki, the police searched at all probable locations pointed out by the trio. Even after prolonged search operations, the police failed to recover any body parts.
However, the police recovered a plastic that had wrapped the chopped body parts.
Currently, a search drive is underway at the location where several missing parts of the remains of deceased Amarjyoti Dey was recovered earlier.
Early this morning, Bondona was shifted to the Noonmati police station. She was under the custody of All Women Police Station in Panbazar.
On Friday, the machete used in the murder case was sent for forensic report. The Guwahati police retrieved the sharp machete from Bondajan beel during search operations launched on Thursday.
According to reports, the three defendants, Bondona Kalita, Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka, were interrogated for an hour at the Noonmati Police Station before heading towards Bondajan beel for the search operation.
The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court on Wednesday sent Bondona Kalita, the prime accused in Shraddha Walker-like murder, to police custody for another six days. Bondona was earlier sent to four-day police custody which ended on Wednesday before she was again remanded in custody for additional six days.
It may be mentioned that Bondona Kalita is the prime accused who hatched the plot and killed her husband and mother-in-law with help of the two accomplices.
The trio murdered the mother-son duo, chopped their body into pieces and stuffed the parts in a refrigerator for three days before going on a spree disposing off the body parts in neighbouring state Meghalaya.
On Tuesday, the Guwahati Police recovered several missing parts of the remains of deceased Amarjyoti Dey from Meghalaya. The police recovered the missing parts of the Amarjyoti's body including hands and legs in deep gorges located at Dawki. The police also recovered the backbone of the deceased Amarjyoti along with a T-shirt from another place in Dawki.