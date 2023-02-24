Guwahati Twin Murder Case: Machete Used in Crime Sent for Forensic Report

The machete used in the twin cold-blooded murder case in Guwahati's Noonmati area has been sent for the forensic report.

The Guwahati police retrieved the sharp machete from Bondajan beel during search operations launched on Thursday.

The forensic department will provide the report after collecting blood samples.

The development came after the top cops of Guwahati grilled the three accused at the Noonmati police station yesterday. The three accused were again brought back to Noonmati Police Station.

According to reports, the three defendants, Bondona Kalita, Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka, were interrogated for an hour at Noonmati Police Station before heading towards Bondajan beel for the search operation.

Later, police headed to the local Patharquary and raided a store, and owner Imran Ansari was also apprehended. It is learned that Imran allegedly sold the machete to Bondona Kalita at Rs 320.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court on Wednesday sent Bondona Kalita, the prime accused in Shraddha Walker-like murder, to police custody for another six days.