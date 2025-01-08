Guwahati: PBG Addresses Ambikagiri Nagar Gas Leak, Reassures Public of Safety Standards

A gas leak from a pipeline in Guwahati’s Ambikagiri Nagar on Tuesday night caused panic among residents, raising concerns about a potential disaster. Purba Bharati Gas Pvt. Ltd. issued a statement to clarify the incident, stating that they are committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality in the development and maintenance of their city gas distribution network in the Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts.

“As part of our stringent quality assurance process, we have been conducting pneumatic pressure tests on our newly laid Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) pipelines using normal air. On January 7, 2025, during the pressure-hold phase of our routine testing in Ambikagiri Nagar, Guwahati, a minor leakage was detected in the pipeline under test. We wish to reassure the public that the substance involved in this incident is normal air, that poses no threat to human health or the environment,” the statement reads.

The company further explained that the testing process is a standard industry practice designed to identify potential leaks or weaknesses in the pipeline before introducing natural gas. “This ensures the long-term safety and reliability of the system for our valued customers and the community,” it added.

Purba Bharati Gas Pvt. Ltd. expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to local residents. “We deeply regret any concern or inconvenience caused to the residents of Ambikagiri Nagar. Our team responded promptly to the situation, and the leak was swiftly controlled. We are also reinforcing our communication protocols to ensure the public is better informed about ongoing testing activities in the future,” the statement concluded.

Earlier on Tuesday night, fire tenders and Geetanagar police arrived at the scene upon being notified but were unable to provide immediate solutions. Shockingly, no official from the concerned department appeared on-site to take charge of the situation. Instead, a departmental driver tried to address the issue using polythene and bamboo strips to cover the leaking pipeline, offering little reassurance to residents.

Locals have voiced their frustrations, questioning the lack of urgency in handling the situation.

The pipeline in question is part of a broader gas distribution project by Purba Bharati Gas, which has yet to begin operations. According to CEO Manoj Kumar Baruah, the project is set to commence supply in February, with the pipeline intended to serve around 10,000 residents in the Noonmati area during its first phase. While the main pipeline from Barauni to Panikhaiti is complete, a critical 2-3 kilometer stretch between Panikhaiti and Noonmati remains unfinished.

