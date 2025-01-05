'No Data': Jayanta Malla On Kharghuli Incident Accountability

Assam minister for housing and urban affairs, Jayanta Mallabaruah on Sunday said that it is impossible for the government to identify and take action against the people behind the laying of pipeline undertaken during 2015-16 due to lack of data.

The minister today met with officials of Guwahati Jal Board in the wake of the disaster at Kharghuli, where a water pipeline burst and flooded the area causing significant destruction and disarray. Notably, Kharghuli had witnessed a similar water gush following a pipeline burst in 2023 that claimed the life of a woman and injured several others.

Today’s meeting focused on whether the directions issued by the minister after the incident were being followed. The course of action and measures to prevent similar disasters in the future were also discussed.

After the meeting, Jayanta Mallabaruah said, “The Jal Board does not have any data of the engineers and officials during the laying of the pipeline which was done in 2015-16 due to which the government will not be able to identify or take action against anyone.”

This afternoon, held a meeting with the officials of the Guwahati Jal Board, regarding the explosion of Guwahati Water supply pipe, constructed in collaboration with JICA, as well as it's resolution and safety measures for the future. Additionally, inspected the…

Mumbai-headquartered Gammon India Limited, a Project Management Consultant (PMC), had undertaken the installation of the water pipeline that has been in the mix of high-profile incidents in the city in the recent past.

Robotic Survey

Meanwhile, the cabinet minister also informed that a robotic survey to identify any remaining faults in old pipes will be undertaken, instructing officials to finish the work by March end. Promising to resume water supply to all parts of Guwahati, affected since the pipeline burst, ahead of Bohag Bihu, Jayanta Mallabaruah today conceded that the entire water supply project in Guwahati has certain gaps.

Speaking about compensation, he said, “The government will provide compensation according to its damage assessment and estimations.” This was after victims complained that adequate compensation, in line with the damage, was not provided by the state government. “The government cannot provide all expenses. It can only provide as much compensation as it is bound by norms and regulations,” added the minister.

