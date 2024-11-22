Guwahati: Bike-Wagon R Crash on Shraddhanjali Flyover Leaves Biker Critical

A horrific road accident occurred on the Shraddhanjali Flyover in Zoo Road, Guwahati, involving a collision between a motorcycle and a four-wheeler.

The accident took place when a bike, with registration number AS 01BK 6859, rammed into a Wagon R vehicle (numbered AS 21H 0140) from the front. The four-wheeler was traveling from Geetanagar towards Ganeshguri at the time of the incident.

The biker was severely injured and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the two occupants of the four-wheeler managed to escape the crash without any injuries.

Geetanagar police have arrived at the scene and are currently investigating the cause of the accident.