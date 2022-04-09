Guwahati: Little Pianists Recreate Old Melodies

Piano Kids, a leading music institute of Assam celebrated its eighth anniversary with an evening of exhilarating piano music performed by over hundred talented youngsters in chic costumes at the Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium at Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Thursday.
The musical programme, titled ‘Night Of The Little Pianists’, was designed and directed by renowned piano maestro Kushal Krishna Dev Goswami.
The evening started with the devotional tune ‘Muktito Nispriha Jitu’ by Mohapurush Srimanta Sankardev and Madhabdev. It was converted to staff notation by Kushal Krishna Dev Goswami, and set to music by the students of the institute, led by Pallabi Das. The tone set the stage for a splendid evening of fabulous music.
After welcome speeches made by the working president Dr. Devabrot Khanikar and president Dr. Ripu Kumar Gogoi, the evening proceeded with floral tributes paid along with the lighting of the traditional lamp in the memory of prominent singer-composer Charu Gohain and Mamoni Mahanta.
After that, eminent singer and one of the chief guests J.P. Das paid a heartfelt musical tribute to his friend and long-time collaborator Charu Gohain by belting out two of his popular songs.
The evening went on with the students displaying their prowess and energy in a number of musical displays, including Ludwig van Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’, Bishnu Prasad Rabha’s evergreen ‘Bilote Halise Dhuniya Podumi’, JP Das’s immensely popular ‘Porichoy Bihin’, Zubeen Garg’s ‘Mayabini’, traditional Biyaa Naam, Dwipen Barua’s evergreen ‘Kune Aji Abeli’, Jayanta Hazarika’s everlasting ‘Tomar Marame Mor’, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s immortal creation ‘He Dola He Dola…Bor Bor Manuhor Dola’, a Bihu tune, popular Christmas song 'Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells’, Puzzle series for beginners and rounding off with the State song of Assam ‘O Mur Apunar Desh’.
The students themselves played the role of anchors and entertained the audiences with their antics on stage.
It was challenging for Kushal Krishna Dev Goswami to shepherd a whole bunch of youngsters, who went through rigorous training in preparation for the occasion. It left everyone in the audience with a greater sense of appreciation for the enormous amount of work and creativity that was on display. Goswami was also felicitated by the organising committee, comprising mostly of parents and guardians of the students.
The musical evening also witnessed the felicitation of renowned music director and singer J P Das, eminent singer Dwipen Baruah and internationally renowned sound designer Jatin Sarma, who graced the occasion as the chief guests. “The piano is being worshipped today,” said J P Das in his speech, calling the piano the highest form of instrumental art.
On the occasion, the technical heads of the musical event were also felicitated Kaushik Borborah for light designing, Uma Sonowal for set designing and Prantik Deka for publicity.
Piano Kids continues to nurture and develop Assamese classics with timeless western and contemporary compositions in all its varied forms.
Apart from integrating western compositions, ballads and folk music from all over the world, reflecting a wide variety of musical influences, Kushal Krishna Dev Goswami has already completed the western tune of chaneki or staff notation of about 250 Assamese traditional songs that he has now been assiduously working towards preserving, promoting and revitalising, including the Borgeets, the tunes of the Kirtan Ghosha and Naamghosha, Biyaa Naam, Aai Naam, Jyoti Sangeet, Bishnu Rava Sangeet, Bhupendra Sangeet, Oja Pali, Zikir and Jaris, among others.
This has made it easier for musicians to perform these Assamese indigenous songs even if they are in any corner of the world. It has been central to Goswami’s pioneering and acclaimed work in piano music, and which in turn, has provided a wonderful structure for the young and upcoming pianists to not only just learn and practice, but broaden their horizons, in a collective musical environment.