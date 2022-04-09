Guwahati: Little Pianists Recreate Old Melodies

Piano Kids, a leading music institute of Assam celebrated its eighth anniversary with an evening of exhilarating piano music performed by over hundred talented youngsters in chic costumes at the Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium at Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Thursday.

The musical programme, titled ‘Night Of The Little Pianists’, was designed and directed by renowned piano maestro Kushal Krishna Dev Goswami.

The evening started with the devotional tune ‘Muktito Nispriha Jitu’ by Mohapurush Srimanta Sankardev and Madhabdev. It was converted to staff notation by Kushal Krishna Dev Goswami, and set to music by the students of the institute, led by Pallabi Das. The tone set the stage for a splendid evening of fabulous music.

After welcome speeches made by the working president Dr. Devabrot Khanikar and president Dr. Ripu Kumar Gogoi, the evening proceeded with floral tributes paid along with the lighting of the traditional lamp in the memory of prominent singer-composer Charu Gohain and Mamoni Mahanta.

After that, eminent singer and one of the chief guests J.P. Das paid a heartfelt musical tribute to his friend and long-time collaborator Charu Gohain by belting out two of his popular songs.

The evening went on with the students displaying their prowess and energy in a number of musical displays, including Ludwig van Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’, Bishnu Prasad Rabha’s evergreen ‘Bilote Halise Dhuniya Podumi’, JP Das’s immensely popular ‘Porichoy Bihin’, Zubeen Garg’s ‘Mayabini’, traditional Biyaa Naam, Dwipen Barua’s evergreen ‘Kune Aji Abeli’, Jayanta Hazarika’s everlasting ‘Tomar Marame Mor’, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s immortal creation ‘He Dola He Dola…Bor Bor Manuhor Dola’, a Bihu tune, popular Christmas song 'Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells’, Puzzle series for beginners and rounding off with the State song of Assam ‘O Mur Apunar Desh’.

The students themselves played the role of anchors and entertained the audiences with their antics on stage.