Guwahati: Water Pipe Damaged During Excavation Floods Silpukhuri Road

As per sources, the stretch from Silpukhuri Police Point to Navagraha Crematorium was dug up by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Saturday night.

Pratidin Time
A well-maintained road in Guwahati’s Silpukhuri locality was severely damaged overnight, leaving residents frustrated.

This comes after the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) workers dug up the stretch of road from Silpukhuri Police Point to Navagraha Crematorium for the installation of a light post on Saturday night. However, as per sources, a water pipeline was severely damaged during the excavation works.

Following the pipe burst, the road was inundated on Sunday morning. The entire stretch of road has turned into a waterlogged mess, leading to severe inconvenience for commuters and causing traffic congestion in the area.

Locals have expressed their anger over the issue, urging immediate action from the authorities to restore the road and alleviate the situation.

