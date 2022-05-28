Guwahati Police Arrest 2 For Cannabis Smuggling

In a major drug bust, Guwahati police apprehended two cannabis smugglers and seized massive quantities of illicit substances from their possession late on Friday night.

Guwahati police under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nandini Kalita, conducted an operation at the Lokhra area late last night during which a vehicle was intercepted and searched.

During the search, police recovered large quantities of cannabis concealed inside the vehicle.

The two smugglers were immediately taken into custody. As much as 40 kilograms of cannabis was seized from their possession, they added.

The two smugglers have been identified as Biswajit Kalita and Trilokya Das, informed officials. They are residents of Tetelia village under Hajo sub-division in the Kamrup district of Assam.