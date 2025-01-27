Guwahati Police Arrest Two in Abduction Case, Victim Rescued Safely

A joint operation by a CDGP team of the Panikhaiti Out Post in coordination with the Noonmati Police led to the successful rescue of a 23-year-old abducted victim in Guwahati’s Noonmati locality, reports said.

The operation, carried out on Sunday evening, was based on a complaint received at the regarding the abduction attempt by the victim’s father.

Utilizing technical analysis and extensive search operations, the police team managed to thwart the abduction and apprehend the two suspects - Mominul Haque (30) from Abhayapuri and Nurul Amin (40) from Mererchar.

The duo was arrested at a petrol pump near Forest Gate in Noonmati, the police report added.