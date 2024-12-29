Assam: Suspect Arrested in Batadrava Case of Abduction, Poisoning, and Critical Injury

A suspect, Shariful Islam, the owner of a fast food shop in Nagaon, has been arrested in connection with an alarming incident in Batadrava where a young woman was drugged with a toxic substance and later abandoned in critical condition.

Islam, whose residence is in Silangani under the Nagaon Sadar Police jurisdiction, has been taken into custody, and the Batadrava Police have registered a case under sections 146/24, continuing their investigation.

The incident involves Akhima Khatun, a nurse at a private clinic in Nagaon, who was abducted and poisoned on December 23. CCTV footage captured the moment when Akhima, forcibly taken by three college girls dressed in uniforms, was later found severely injured near Bhomoraguri, Batadrava. The young woman had been force-fed a toxic substance at a hotel in Sonai Ghat, allegedly under the orders of one Billal Khan (also known as Billal Uddin), causing her to lose consciousness.

Akima was found lying unconscious on the roadside by the Batadrava Police, who successfully rescued her. She was rushed to Nagaon Metro Hospital, where she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in critical condition. The victim has sustained severe injuries, with reports indicating accusations of attempted rape and murder.

Despite the identification of the perpetrators, no arrests have been made regarding the college girls or Billal Khan, and there are claims that the Batadrava Police attempted to suppress details of the case to avoid media coverage. In response, Akhima's family has formally complained to the Nagaon Police Superintendent, demanding justice and calling for a thorough investigation into the matter.

The Batadrava Police are continuing their investigation into the disturbing crime.