Guwahati Police Bust Interstate Drugs Network, Seize Cough Syrup Lot

Guwahati Police on Monday seized a consignment of 20,000 cough syrup bottles believed to be worth over Rs 1 crore.

Police officials informed that a truck carrying the consignment was intercepted at Garchuk on the national highway 27 and two people, part of an interstate drugs network were taken into custody.

Joint Commissioner of Police in Guwahati, Partha Sarathi Mahanta was quoted by ANI as saying, “The consignment was being transported by truck from Punjab to Manipur. The price of each bottle is around Rs 500.”

Taking to Twitter, Guwahati Police wrote, "The Spl Squad led by JCP Partha Mahanta, IPs busted another huge consignment of 20,000 bottles, Anrex cough syrup at Gorchuk today. The consignment was in transit from Punjab to Manipur. 2 persons were arrested. Further probe is on."