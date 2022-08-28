Guwahati News

Guwahati Police Pays Tribute To Lachit Borphukan At Lachit Ghat

A parade was also organised on the occasion as well that added to the beauty of the event which was already heightened by the police personnel donning traditional attire of ‘Dhoti and Gamosa’.
Guwahati Police organised a tribute ceremony at Lachit Ghat
Guwahati Police organised a tribute ceremony at Lachit Ghat
As a part of year-long celebrations of 400 birth anniversary of legendary army commander Lachit Borphukan, Guwahati police organised a special commemorative event in the city.

The tribute event was organised at Lachit Ghat in Guwahati in front of the Lachit statue there.

Present at the event was joint commissioner of police Partha Sarathi Mahanta, commissioner of police Harmeet Singh and special director general of police (SDGP), Gyanendra Pratap Singh, along with other high-ranking officials and journalists.

Speaking at the event, SDGP GP Singh said, “Today’s program was very beautifully done. I thank the city police department.”

“In future events, we will discuss on the use of traditional attire by our personnel,” he added.

