Guwahati Police Pays Tribute To Lachit Borphukan At Lachit Ghat

As a part of year-long celebrations of 400 birth anniversary of legendary army commander Lachit Borphukan, Guwahati police organised a special commemorative event in the city.

The tribute event was organised at Lachit Ghat in Guwahati in front of the Lachit statue there.

Present at the event was joint commissioner of police Partha Sarathi Mahanta, commissioner of police Harmeet Singh and special director general of police (SDGP), Gyanendra Pratap Singh, along with other high-ranking officials and journalists.