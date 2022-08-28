Assam: 2 Held For Suspected Terror Links In Barpeta

Striving to strongly repel the rising jihadi elements in the state, Assam police on Sunday detained two more people on suspicions of having links with proscribed organizations.

Launching an operation at Bikumari in Sorbhog in Assam’s Barpeta district, police today caught the two men.

The detained individuals were identified as Akbar Ali and Abul Kalam Azad. Officials informed that following their arrest, they were produced before a court.

Police said that the court has granted them the custody of the two suspected Jihadis for 10 days.

As recently as last Friday, police apprehended another suspected Jihadi in Bongaigaon district.