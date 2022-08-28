VP Dhankhar Praises UNGA President Abdulla Shahid On India Visit

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday praised Maldives Foreign Minister and United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) president Abdulla Shahid for his work in revitalizing the UN, adding that the latter’s India visit will bolster ties between the two countries.

Welcoming Shahid, Dhankhar said, “His dynamic leadership of the 76th UNGA and his Presidency priorities, in particular on revitalizing the UN, have universal appeal. We are confident that his visit would further strengthen India's close and multi-faceted ties with the Maldives.”

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra also called on the UNGA President to discuss further deepening of India’s relations with the Maldives.

Kwatra congratulated the UNGA President on his ‘Presidency of Hope’ for his visionary leadership in the 76th session of the UNGA. In November, UNGA president launched the President of the General Assembly’s (PGA) Harnessing Opportunities for promoting empowerment of youth fellowship.

The fellowship aims to benefit eight young diplomats over the remainder of the 76th session with the generous support of member states.