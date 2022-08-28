VP Dhankhar Praises UNGA President Abdulla Shahid On India Visit

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday praised Maldives Foreign Minister and United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) president Abdulla Shahid for his work in revitalizing the UN, adding that the latter’s India visit will bolster ties between the two countries.
Welcoming Shahid, Dhankhar said, “His dynamic leadership of the 76th UNGA and his Presidency priorities, in particular on revitalizing the UN, have universal appeal. We are confident that his visit would further strengthen India's close and multi-faceted ties with the Maldives.”
Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra also called on the UNGA President to discuss further deepening of India’s relations with the Maldives.
Kwatra congratulated the UNGA President on his ‘Presidency of Hope’ for his visionary leadership in the 76th session of the UNGA. In November, UNGA president launched the President of the General Assembly’s (PGA) Harnessing Opportunities for promoting empowerment of youth fellowship.
The fellowship aims to benefit eight young diplomats over the remainder of the 76th session with the generous support of member states.
Shahid had arrived in Delhi today and held a productive visit, meeting and interacted with members of the UN Country Team in a bid to enhance the India-UN relationship.
The UNGA president was hosted at the UN House in New Delhi by the UN Country team.
Kwatra said, “Inspiring exchange on his 5 Rays of Hope for unity through turbulence, overcoming Covid and empowering women & youth. Underlined India's leadership role at all levels for Sustainable Development Goals.”
Shahid had talked about his five rays of hope in his address to the opening of the 76th General Debate last year.
The first hope, he had said, “Vaccinating the world is my top focus. We simply must close the gap on vaccine access. The second is rebuilding sustainably from the pandemic. Third, he promised to address climate change. The fourth hope for his presidency is related to gender issues and the fifth is on uplifting the rights and roles of women globally.