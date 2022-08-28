Guwahati: Police Rescue Minor After Being Kidnapped

Another harrowing incident of kidnapping has come to light in Guwahati on Sunday as a miscreant lifted a child from its residence.
The incident took place at the Birubari locality of Guwahati and the entire thing was caught on security cameras.
According to reports, at around 3 am last night, the miscreant entered the residence of the eight-year-old child and lifted it.
The culprit was identified as Sanjiv Biswas, officials informed.
A team of cops from the Paltan Bazar police station managed to track down and apprehend the culprit after initiating an investigation in the matter.
Meanwhile, locals suspected that the kidnapper had perverse ideas of trying to sexually exploit the minor girl.
It may be noted that in May this year, two children were allegedly kidnapped from their residence at Hatigaon in Guwahati.
The two siblings residing in house number 31 at Sijubari area have been missing since this afternoon.
According to reports, the mother of the two kids identified as Tamanna Parvin married another man three months ago and fled to Kolkata with him.