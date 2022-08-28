Guwahati: Police Rescue Minor After Being Kidnapped

Another harrowing incident of kidnapping has come to light in Guwahati on Sunday as a miscreant lifted a child from its residence.

The incident took place at the Birubari locality of Guwahati and the entire thing was caught on security cameras.

According to reports, at around 3 am last night, the miscreant entered the residence of the eight-year-old child and lifted it.

The culprit was identified as Sanjiv Biswas, officials informed.

A team of cops from the Paltan Bazar police station managed to track down and apprehend the culprit after initiating an investigation in the matter.