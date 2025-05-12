Guwahati Police Seize Foreign Cigarettes Worth Lakhs in Lalmati

Guwahati Police seized a massive consignment of illegal foreign cigarettes worth several lakhs from the Lalmati area. Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Officer-in-Charge of Basistha Police Station, Kapil Pathak, launched a raid and intercepted two vehicles—one truck and one Magic van—transporting the contraband.

The seized cigarettes, suspected to have originated from South Korea, were packed in multiple large sacks and were being illegally brought into the Assam market. Two key suppliers, identified as Chandan Barman from Cooch Behar and Pranjal Das from Baksa, were arrested in connection with the case.

The Basistha Police have detained both vehicles and are currently conducting a detailed investigation into the smuggling network.