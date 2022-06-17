Guwahati News

Guwahati: Police Vehicle Rams Into Divider At Bhetapara, Several Injured

There were four cops inside the vehicle, two of whom reportedly sustained injuries. They have been shifted to a nearby hospital.
A massive road accident has taken place at Bhetapara Chariali in Guwahati on Friday which involved a police vehicle.

The accident took place near the Bhetapara Bridge today evening.

According to reports, a police escort vehicle which was coming in at great speed, rammed into a divider causing the accident.

There were four cops inside the vehicle, two of whom reportedly sustained injuries. They have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Onlookers said that the vehicle rammed into a light post and upturned in the middle of the road.

According to some reports, several pedestrians were left injured in the accident as the police vehicle reportedly ran over a few of them; however, they are yet to be substantiated.

The escort vehicle reportedly was a part of state minister Pijush Hazarika’s convoy. It did not bear any number plates, reports added.

Further details are awaited.

