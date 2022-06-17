Guwahati: Police Vehicle Rams Into Divider At Bhetapara, Several Injured

A massive road accident has taken place at Bhetapara Chariali in Guwahati on Friday which involved a police vehicle.
The accident took place near the Bhetapara Bridge today evening.
According to reports, a police escort vehicle which was coming in at great speed, rammed into a divider causing the accident.
There were four cops inside the vehicle, two of whom reportedly sustained injuries. They have been shifted to a nearby hospital.
Onlookers said that the vehicle rammed into a light post and upturned in the middle of the road.
According to some reports, several pedestrians were left injured in the accident as the police vehicle reportedly ran over a few of them; however, they are yet to be substantiated.
The escort vehicle reportedly was a part of state minister Pijush Hazarika’s convoy. It did not bear any number plates, reports added.
Further details are awaited.