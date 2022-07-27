Guwahati: Power, Water Supply In MLA Hostels To Stop Ahead Of Demolition

The principal secretary of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Hemen Das has ordered the disconnection of electricity and water supply to the MLA hostels in Guwahati.

According to an order dated July 25, Das informed MLAs residing in the hostel that power and water supplies will be discontinued from midnight on July 31.

This comes after MLAs residing in the Assam Type hostels there had been asked to vacate the premises for the demolition of the hostels.

It may be noted that resident MLAs had been requested to vacate the premises by July 20, however, the orders were not followed.

The official order read, “Kindly refer to our earlier letter No. LAH.21/2021/106 dated 28.04.2022, LAH (N) 4/961894 dated 7 May, 2022 and LAPSY.13/2022/1154 dated 30.05.2022 wherein you were requested to vacate your quarter by 20th July, 2022.”