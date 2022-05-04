Guwahati: Property Worth Lakhs Gutted In Fire In Zoo Road

A major fire broke out on the rooftop of a residential building in the Lakhimi Nagar locality in Guwahati’s Zoo Road on Wednesday.
Property worth lakhs were turned to ashes in the fire.
A fire tender rushed to the spot after receiving information about it. They have been able to bring the fire under control.
A woman who was passing by the building reportedly noticed flames and smoke coming out from it and she alerted the neighbourhood.
The source of the fire is not known yet.
A local resident said, “We don’t know how the fire started, but we were informed by a woman who was passing by on her scooty. She said that smoke was coming out from the building when we rushed to inform the fire department.”
Notably, construction works were underway on the rooftop where the fire broke out, possibly to extend the number of floors.
Meanwhile, no loss of lives or injuries has been reported from the incident. The firemen were able to douse the fire before it spread to nearby residential complexes.