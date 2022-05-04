Guwahati: Property Worth Lakhs Gutted In Fire In Zoo Road

A major fire broke out on the rooftop of a residential building in the Lakhimi Nagar locality in Guwahati’s Zoo Road on Wednesday.

Property worth lakhs were turned to ashes in the fire.

A fire tender rushed to the spot after receiving information about it. They have been able to bring the fire under control.

A woman who was passing by the building reportedly noticed flames and smoke coming out from it and she alerted the neighbourhood.

The source of the fire is not known yet.