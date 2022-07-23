Guwahati News

Guwahati: Railway Police Rescue 4 Minor Bangladeshi Girls Being Smuggled

Railway police in Guwahati rescued four minor girls from Kamakhya railway junction on Friday from a suspected human trafficking nexus.

According to reports, the minor girls are Bangladeshi nationals. They had reportedly been brought to India on the pretext of providing them jobs.

Police said that they recovered four fake Aadhaar cards from their possession.

A Government Railway Police (GRP) official informed about their successful rescue of the minor Bangladeshi girls.

The official said, “We have found four Aadhaar cards in possession from them, but the cards are fake. During interrogation, they told us that, they are from Bangladesh. All are minor girls and they said that their next destination was Delhi. The matter is under investigation.”

According to the official, the four girls had been travelling from Tripura.

