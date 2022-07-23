UP: Truck Mows Down Kanwar Yatra Devotees In Hathras, 5 Killed

As many as five people were killed and one was left severely wounded after seven devotees of Kanwar Yatra were mowed down by a truck in the wee hours of Saturday in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras.
According to reports, the incident took place near the Sadabad Police Station in Hathras at around 2.15 am.
The additional director general of Police in Agra Zone, Rajeev Krishna said, “5 persons died, 1 has been seriously injured after seven Kanwar devotees were mowed down by a truck around 2.15 am today, at Sadabad Police Station in Hathras. One other person has been moderately injured. They were en route to Gwalior from Haridwar with their Kanwars.”
The police has assured that the matter is under investigation and the guilty will not be spared.
Meanwhile, educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad will remain shut on July 25 and 26 for Kanwar Yatra in Sawan.
Officials mentioned that educational institutions will remain closed on both the days with pilgrims out on the streets so as to avoid traffic congestions.