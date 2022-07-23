4 Out Of 19 Assam Labourers Missing In Arunachal Return

Four construction workers from Assam, who were among 19 to go missing in Arunachal Pradesh, returned to Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp on Saturday.

As many as 19 labourers from Assam, engaged in construction works in Arunachal Pradesh, had been missing for over two weeks.

While the whereabouts of four of them have been confirmed, 15 others still remain missing.

It may be noted that security forces including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) are engaged in rescue operations.

The workers from Assam went missing near the India-China border in the Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh, and despite search and rescue operations being launched last week, only four of them have been located.