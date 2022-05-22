Assam: Karimganj Police Seize Cannabis Worth Rs 55 Lakhs

Karimganj police seized a massive consignment of cannabis on Saturday in an operation along the Assam – Tripura border and detained two persons in connection with the seizure.
The huge cannabis consignment was seized in an operation by a team from Churaibari WP, who acted quickly to nab the smugglers. They stopped and searched a six-wheeler truck during which the cannabis was found.
It was found concealed in 44 packets along with scrap metal in the truck, police said.
Officials informed that a total of 555 kilograms of cannabis was seized during the operation. The seizure is believed to be worth around Rs 55 lakhs.
According to reports, the cannabis laden truck was coming from Tripura when it was intercepted by Karimganj police.
Taking to Twitter, Karimganj police informed, “Last evening, the alert staff of Churaibari WP again recovered a huge drugs consignment of 555 kgs ganja concealed along with scrap metal in a 6 wheeler truck. 2 persons have been arrested.”
Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma also congratulated the Karimganj police on the major bust.
He wrote, “Major success achieved in #Assam’s drive against drugs!@karimganjpolice has seized 555 kg of Ganja at Churaibari, Karimganj. Two accused, residents of two neighbouring states, have been apprehended. Compliments to @assampolice for its continued efforts.”