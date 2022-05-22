Assam: Karimganj Police Seize Cannabis Worth Rs 55 Lakhs

Karimganj police seized a massive consignment of cannabis on Saturday in an operation along the Assam – Tripura border and detained two persons in connection with the seizure.

The huge cannabis consignment was seized in an operation by a team from Churaibari WP, who acted quickly to nab the smugglers. They stopped and searched a six-wheeler truck during which the cannabis was found.

It was found concealed in 44 packets along with scrap metal in the truck, police said.

Officials informed that a total of 555 kilograms of cannabis was seized during the operation. The seizure is believed to be worth around Rs 55 lakhs.