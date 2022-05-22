Assam: Several Houses Razed To Ground In Eviction Drive In Batadrava

Tensions prevailed in Batadrava in the Nagaon district of Assam on Sunday as district administration initiated an eviction drive after the incidents of violence in the region on Saturday.
The Batadrava police station was set on fire yesterday at around 2 pm by locals enraged by the custodial death of one person lodged at the police station.
As many as three residences, belonging to some of the prime accused in yesterday’s violent outbursts that led to unruly scenes at the Batadrava police station, were razed to ground today morning.
According to reports, media persons were not allowed near the site of the eviction drive. Meanwhile, the district administration is yet to provide a reason behind the eviction.
Security around the Batadrava police station has been beefed up following yesterday’s incidents of violence.
Locals set fire to the old police station building, angered by the death of a person in police custody. They also pelted stones at window panes of the newly constructed building nearby causing much damage.
A mob of men and women had also misbehaved and manhandled with police personnel present there and assaulted a few of them.
Moreover, the station in-charge of Batadrava police station was placed under suspension with immediate effect following the incidents.
According to orders from the deputy inspector general (DIG) of central Assam police, Satyaraj Hazarika, Kumud Gogoi, station in-charge, was suspended over the custodial death of a person.
The person, who died in custody, has been identified as Safiqul Islam, a resident of Salonabari in Dhing.
According to allegations made by the locals, Safiqul was beaten to death in police custody after he had refused to pay the bribe demanded by officials of the police station.
Massive damages were caused due to the fire as vehicles, arms and ammunition, and important documents were completely gutted.
As many as 17 people including 14 women have been arrested for setting fire to the police station based on video evidence of the incident, reports added.