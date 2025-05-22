Guwahati: Sand Extraction in Pobitora Buffer Zone Sparks Outrage

Rampant illegal sand mining continues unchecked in the Borbila region of Chandrapur, dealing a double blow to the Kollong River and the eco-sensitive buffer zone of the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.

At the heart of this deepening environmental crisis is local businessman Dinobandhu Das, who, sources allege, has been running a highly organized and illegal sand extraction racket for several years — allegedly under the silent watch, if not outright complicity, of the Forest Department.

Das is said to have deployed two heavy-duty excavators to gouge out red sand from the Kollong riverbed. The sand is then loaded into massive dumper trucks and transported to various destinations across the region, in blatant violation of environmental regulations and mining guidelines. Despite the fact that the area falls within the environmentally sensitive zone of Pobitora — a sanctuary known for its rich biodiversity — the operation shows no signs of slowing down.

The damage caused by this unchecked extraction is not confined to the river’s ecosystem alone. The heavy dumpers, often overloaded far beyond permissible limits, have torn through the rural road connecting Kolongpar, Borbila, and Chandrapur. This very road was constructed just two years ago at a cost of Rs 13 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). Today, it lies battered and broken — riddled with deep potholes, cracks, and severe erosion.

“From the Kollong River, they extract sand using large machines and transport it in huge dumper trucks. Our village road, which was once smooth and new, is now completely destroyed. There are potholes everywhere,” alleged a local resident, pointing at the devastation with visible frustration.

The silence of the Forest Department has become a cause for growing concern among locals and environmental activists. Repeated complaints have yielded no action, fuelling suspicions of a deeper nexus between the authorities and the sand mafia.

Environmentalists warn that continued sand mining in the Pobitora buffer zone could have irreversible consequences. Not only does it disturb the natural flow and health of the Kollong River, but it also threatens wildlife corridors and habitats in one of Assam’s most ecologically vital regions.