Guwahati Lachit Sangha Celebrates Lachit Divas at Chandmari

The 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan, the hero and great warrior of the Ahom dynasty, was celebrated by the Guwahati Lachit Sangha in Chandmari on Thursday.

The program started with hoisting of flag of the Sangha by Lachit Sangha President Kalyan Dutta and Assam state song was performed.

Sangha General Secretary Simanta Das lighted the lantern and Arup Goswami, who was involved with the Sangha since its inception, paid floral tribute to the great warrior.