Guwahati Lachit Sangha Celebrates Lachit Divas at Chandmari

The 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan, the hero and great warrior of the Ahom dynasty, was celebrated by the Guwahati Lachit Sangha in Chandmari on Thursday.
The program started with hoisting of flag of the Sangha by Lachit Sangha President Kalyan Dutta and Assam state song was performed.
Sangha General Secretary Simanta Das lighted the lantern and Arup Goswami, who was involved with the Sangha since its inception, paid floral tribute to the great warrior.
The Sangha organised a drawing competition in the memory of late Ranen Das and Shantanu Barthakur from 2 pm.
Das and Barthakur were two resource persons of the Sangha.
The closing ceremony of the celebration will be done by the sangha members around 4 pm.
It may be mentioned that the association was established in 1979 and has been reminding us of the heroism of the national hero at every moment.
It has been celebrating the courage and bravery of the national hero of Assam with the same enthusiasm after more than four decades of its establishment.