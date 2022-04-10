Rapid Chess Tournament In Guwahati Concludes

Guwahati Chess Academy on Sunday organised the ‘Rapid Chess Tournament’ at the academy’s premises at RG Baruah road in Guwahati.
A total of 38 players took part in the tournament including 10 who are International Fide rated. The tournament was conducted in the Swiss league system of six rounds.
It was conducted by senior national arbiter Pranab Kumar Nath, who was the chief arbiter and he was assisted by Kh Jintu Singha as deputy arbiter.
The title was clinched by Nihad Islam Hazarika who scored 5.5 points from the six rounds and remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.
Nihal defeated Abhirup Saikia in the final round to win the tournament. The second position was secured by Prangobinda Parashar Kashyap who got five points. Bharsita Saharia came third after playing a tie-breaker, having scored five points. Rayhaan Husain and Abhirup Saikia scored 4.5 points each and got fourth and fifth position respectively on the basis of tie-break score.
Chaarvi Choudhury scored four points and got first position in the under-13 category, while Shuvang Pran Kashyap, who also scored four points, was declared second on the basis of a tie-breaker. Kritarth Saikia got third position by scoring three points in this category.
In addition, Sahaj Gupta got the first position in the under-11 category, having scored four points. Nibhriti Goswami scored four points and got second position in this category. Jagajit Sinha scored 3.5 points and was placed third.
In the under-9 category, Rajat Bafna scored 4.5 points and secured first position. Krishnav Mrinmoy Hazarika scored four points in this category and got second position. Neehar Das scored three points to be placed at third position in this category.
Furthermore, Prachurjya Changmai got first position in under-7 category by scoring three points. Dhanyata Goswami also scored three points but she was declared second on the basis of the tie-break score. Dhirhan Goswami got third position in this category with 2 points.
The top five players were awarded cash prizes and a trophy.