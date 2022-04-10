Rapid Chess Tournament In Guwahati Concludes

Guwahati Chess Academy on Sunday organised the ‘Rapid Chess Tournament’ at the academy’s premises at RG Baruah road in Guwahati.

A total of 38 players took part in the tournament including 10 who are International Fide rated. The tournament was conducted in the Swiss league system of six rounds.

It was conducted by senior national arbiter Pranab Kumar Nath, who was the chief arbiter and he was assisted by Kh Jintu Singha as deputy arbiter.

The title was clinched by Nihad Islam Hazarika who scored 5.5 points from the six rounds and remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.

Nihal defeated Abhirup Saikia in the final round to win the tournament. The second position was secured by Prangobinda Parashar Kashyap who got five points. Bharsita Saharia came third after playing a tie-breaker, having scored five points. Rayhaan Husain and Abhirup Saikia scored 4.5 points each and got fourth and fifth position respectively on the basis of tie-break score.