Guwahati: Sourav Barman of Assam Jatiya Bidyalaya Secures 10th Position

The Assam Jatiya Bidyalaya in Noonmati, Guwahati has come out with flying colours as the school recorded 100 percent pass percentage in the HSLC examination with Sourav Barman securing the 10th position with 98 percent marks.

According to a press statement issued by the school, 133 candidates appeared in the examination out of which 57 candidates secured distinction marks and 34 students secured star marks in the examination.

Meanwhile, 125 candidates secured 1st division, 7 candidates’ secured second division and one student secured third division.

The statement further stated that 48 candidates secured highest marks in the state in different subjects out of which 19 secured 100 marks in General Mathematics, 12 candidates secured 100 marks in Advance Mathematics, 9 candidates secured highest mark in English and 8 candidates secured 100 marks in General Science.

It may be noted that a total of 43 students secured positions from 2000 till 2022.