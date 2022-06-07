Mizoram To Get 1st Oil Depot, Says State Minister

Mizoram minister K Lalrinliana informed that the state government is planning to set up an oil depot in the state and work will likely begin in the next three months.

The minister for food, civil supplies and consumer affairs said on Monday that the state regularly faced shortages in supply as there are no oil depots in Mizoram presently.

While addressing a session at the offices of the Mizo National Front (MNF), Lalrinliana said, “We are the only state in the country which has no oil depot. We have no storage facility except those in filling stations, which can stock fuel that can last for only five days.”

He said that the construction works for the oil depot is expected to begin in the upcoming months.