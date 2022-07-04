Teenager Who Shot Moose Wala From Closest Range Arrested In Delhi

The youngest shooter in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, Ankit Sirsa has been arrested by police in Delhi.

Police had described 18-year-old Sirsa as the main shooter in the murder of Moose Wala. He is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police said.

Police arrested Sirsa on Sunday night from a bus terminal in Delhi. According to them, the 18-year-old was the closest of the shooters and fired six bullets at Moose Wala.

Meanwhile, an associate of his, Sachin Virmani has also been taken into custody.

It may be noted that Punjabi rapper and singer Sidhu Moose Wala, aged 28, was shot dead on May 29 by a group of assailants in Punjab. He died within 15 minutes of being shot.

Doctors recovered as many as 19 slugs from his body. The main accused in the case is gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who police believe, planned the murder from jail.