Guwahati: STF Nabs ‘Maheswari’ and 2 Others in Fake Currency Case

On November 21, a major seizure of counterfeit currency took place in Kharikata, Sonapur, as the Special Task Force (STF) intercepted a large quantity of fake notes and arrested a key supplier.

Based on the supplier's confession, STF officials, led by Officer Kapil Pathak, launched a significant operation in Tegheria under the Dimoria Police Station jurisdiction, resulting in the arrest of three notorious counterfeit currency distributors.

The arrested individuals were Mofidul Islam and Noor Zaman Islam alias Maheswari, both from Bihpuria in Lakhimpur, and Abdul Kalam, also known as Babu, from Hatkhola in Sonapur.

In addition to the counterfeit currency, STF also confiscated a Swift Dzire car bearing registration number AS01EP 5476 used for trafficking the fake notes, as well as five mobile phones from the arrested individuals.

The STF team’s swift action has cracked down on a major network of counterfeit currency circulation in Assam.

The investigation is ongoing, with the STF probing deeper into the operation and connections behind the counterfeit currency racket.