Guwahati: STF Seizes Heroin Worth Rs 1.5 Crore In Amingaon; Two Held

In a major haul, the Special Task Force (STF) Assam seized drugs worth nearly Rs 1.5 crore and arrested two individuals in connected to it at Amingaon on Thursday night.

Acting on a tip off, the STF team led by Additional Police Superintendent Kalyan Kumar Pathak intercepted an Alto vehicle with the registration number ‘AS 24 B 2485’ at Amingaon. Upon searching, the team discovered 182 grams of heroin hidden inside 13 soap boxes in a secret compartment of the vehicle.

It was learned that the vehicle was transporting the illicit drugs from Silchar to Barpeta. The total market value of the seized heroin is said to be around Rs 1.5 crore.

The two apprehended individuals have been identified as Masum Chowdhury (23) from Silchar and his associate Kazi Sanwar Hussain (24) from Barpeta

An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.