2 Held With Fake Notes In Assam's Cachar

Cachar police in Assam apprehended two individuals with counterfeit currency notes in Sonabarighat town in Sonai, intensifying efforts to curb the surge of fake currency circulation in the region. The arrested individuals have been identified as Akbar Ali and Moidul Islam.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a targeted operation, leading to the duo's arrest. During the raid, authorities seized 180 counterfeit notes of Rs 500 denomination, amounting to Rs 90,000 in fake Indian currency.

This comes amidst rising concerns over the prevalence of counterfeit notes in Cachar, with substantial quantities being confiscated from various locations in recent weeks. Police officials have confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine the source and extent of the fake currency network.

Earlier this week, Golaghat police recovered 43 live rounds of 7.65 mm ammunition from a private residence in Dergaon on Tuesday. According to the police, the bullets were found at the house of a fake notes dealer.

Police officials had raided the residence of Chittaranjan Rajkhowa at Dergaon Ward number one a few days ago and arrested four individuals including him with pistols. Rajkhowa is a known counterfeit currency dealer, police said, adding that they continued investigating the case.

