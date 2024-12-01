Guwahati: STF Seizes Fake Currency in Khanapara, One Held

The Special Task Force (STF) of Guwahati continued its crackdown oncounterfeit currency, fake gold, and drugs with a major operation in Khanapara on Sunday.

Based on a tip-off, an STF team led by Inspector Kapil Pathak conducted a raid at the Research Gate area under the Dispur Police Station in the evening.

During the operation, they seized 599 fake Rs 500 notes amounting to RS 2,99,500, along with a mobile phone, and arrested a suspect.

The arrested individual has been identified as Rajiv Rongpi (33), a resident of Hamren, West Karbi Anglong.

The STF's investigation is ongoing.