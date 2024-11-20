STF Assam Seizes Fake Currency Worth Rs 5.67 Lakh in Guwahati, 1 Arrested

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police conducted a successful operation on Tuesday, leading to the recovery of a huge amount of fake Indian currency notes (FICN) and the arrest of one individual, sources said.

The operation, carried out at House No. 5 at Dwaraka Nagar in Arunoday Path under the jurisdiction of the Dispur police station, resulted in the recovery of FICN amounting to Rs. 5,67,000. The authorities also seized a FICN printing machine, a mobile phone, and a scooty during the operation.

The arrested individual has been identified as Md. Mainul Hoque (27), a resident of Lakhimpur district. At the time of his arrest, he was staying at the residence of Alakesh Sen Kashyap in Dwaraka Nagar.