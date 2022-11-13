Guwahati: Student Leader Arrested For Assault Amid Political Pressure

The President of Asom Chatra Parishad (ACP) has been arrested by Pan Bazar Police in Guwahati after hours of questioning in connection with an assault case, officials informed on Sunday.

According to reports, the student leader had attacked a paid two-wheeler service’s rider on November 10 with the entire incident caught on CCTV footage.

The student leader, prime accused in the case, has been identified as Trinayan Baruah, former student of Cotton University in Guwahati. He was detained on Saturday night for questioning at Pan Bazar Police Station.

The Pan Bazar Police have registered a case numbered 275/2022 and booked him under Sections 341, 326, 382, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), of which IPC Sec 382 is a non-bailable charge.

However, even after the imposition of non-bailable section of IPC, he is expected to walk free within 24 hours of his detention. Following his detention, reports of political pressure on the police to not arrest him have surfaced.