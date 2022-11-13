Guwahati: Student Leader Arrested For Assault Amid Political Pressure

The President of Asom Chatra Parishad (ACP) has been arrested by Pan Bazar Police in Guwahati after hours of questioning in connection with an assault case, officials informed on Sunday.
According to reports, the student leader had attacked a paid two-wheeler service’s rider on November 10 with the entire incident caught on CCTV footage.
The student leader, prime accused in the case, has been identified as Trinayan Baruah, former student of Cotton University in Guwahati. He was detained on Saturday night for questioning at Pan Bazar Police Station.
The Pan Bazar Police have registered a case numbered 275/2022 and booked him under Sections 341, 326, 382, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), of which IPC Sec 382 is a non-bailable charge.
However, even after the imposition of non-bailable section of IPC, he is expected to walk free within 24 hours of his detention. Following his detention, reports of political pressure on the police to not arrest him have surfaced.
Moreover, his name has reportedly been associated with several other such cases related to Cotton University in the past. His name had also popped up in the violence that broke out after the elections for Students’ Union of Cotton University for the session 2021-22.
Allegations have risen of his hooliganism going unnoticed due to connections to the ruling party in the state. Reports stated that pressure was coming directly from Dispur for the release of Baruah.
Meanwhile, the victim of the incident, identified as Sajid Choudhury, a Rapido rider, has reportedly received several calls since the incident to manipulate him. Apart from ACP, he has reportedly received calls from top politicians to come to a compromise in the case.
It may be noted that even with ample evidence in their hands, police have not been able to arrest the accused Trinayan Baruah even 24 hours after the incident amid severe political pressure.